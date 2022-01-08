136,028 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after acquiring an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

