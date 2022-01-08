13,386 Shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACB opened at $5.51 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

