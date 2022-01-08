13,280 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Medtronic accounts for 0.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $15,598,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Truist cut their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.