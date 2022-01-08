125,000 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,020. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

