11,500 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,226,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,018,000 after acquiring an additional 898,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE BK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

