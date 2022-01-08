11,417 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,234 shares of company stock worth $22,954,957. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.