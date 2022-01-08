10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $147.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $150.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $112.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $494.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $679.28 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $691.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

TXG stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.79. 600,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,524. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $163.35. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $1,460,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,402 shares of company stock worth $42,024,650. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

