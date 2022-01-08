1,047,300 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of BBWI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

