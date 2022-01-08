1,047,300 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,011,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BBWI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
