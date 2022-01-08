$10.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce $10.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.19 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $61.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

