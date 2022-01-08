$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,509. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

