$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.02. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

