$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

