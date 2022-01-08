$0.54 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

OPBK opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

