-$0.34 EPS Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

