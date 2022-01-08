-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

