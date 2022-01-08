-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,486. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

