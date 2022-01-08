-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,201. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

