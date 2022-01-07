Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.47

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.47 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.22). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.26), with a volume of 14,789 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.42. The stock has a market cap of £27.18 million and a P/E ratio of 55.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

