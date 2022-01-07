Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.