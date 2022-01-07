Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 445.60.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.