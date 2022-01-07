Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $442,668.66 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Zuora stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.25.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. raised their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
