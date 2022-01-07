Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.50. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,033,394 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.17.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 210.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.