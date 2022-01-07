Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.50. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,033,394 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.17.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.