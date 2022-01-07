Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $173.11

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $173.11 and last traded at $174.18, with a volume of 81545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

