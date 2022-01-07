Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ZTAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,233,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 2,272.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 4,811.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000.

