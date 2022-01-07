Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Reaches $787.09 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $787.09 million and approximately $69.44 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.70 or 0.00432604 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009726 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.68 or 0.01310924 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,525,855,081 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,387,928 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars.

