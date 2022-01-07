Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 61.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after buying an additional 1,928,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $19,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in SSR Mining by 100.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,760,000 after buying an additional 896,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

