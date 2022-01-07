Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) to Buy

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Kunin bought 262,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $125,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin Hall bought 69,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 432,591 shares of company stock valued at $201,237. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.