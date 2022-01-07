Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Shares of MDGL opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

