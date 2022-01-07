Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) to “Buy”

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of LCTX opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

