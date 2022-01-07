Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) to “Hold”

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,232,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,442,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICE Therapeutics

