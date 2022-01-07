Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.08 million. Analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4153 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 73.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

