Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

