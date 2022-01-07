Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $741.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.98. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

