Zacks Investment Research Lowers Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 96,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $77,677,000 after buying an additional 245,654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 271,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

