Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Hold

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,917,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

