Zacks Investment Research Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTMX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

