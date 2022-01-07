Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Hold

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Chemours for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. It should gain from strong adoption of the Opteon platform and its cost management actions. It is seeing higher demand for Opteon in mobile and stationery applications and is taking actions to drive adoption. The ramp-up of the Corpus Christi facility will allow the company to meet future demand. Chemours is also taking actions to reduce costs. Its productivity and operational improvement actions across its businesses are also expected to support its margins in 2021. It also remains focused on boosting its cash flows and returning value to shareholders through dividend and share repurchases. However, it faces headwinds from a slowdown in automotive production due to the chip shortage. It is also exposed to cost pressure and supply chain issues.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NYSE:CC opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

