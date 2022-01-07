Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Sell

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

TUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 397,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,750,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 140,541 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

