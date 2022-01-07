Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to Sell

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of TIM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 148.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 85.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in TIM by 17.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TIM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

