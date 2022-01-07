Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Hold

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MTRN opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. Materion has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

