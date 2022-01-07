Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Sell

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

