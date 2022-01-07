Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to Strong Sell

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cheuvreux cut shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiaSorin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.88. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $238.29.

