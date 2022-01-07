Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Hold

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get Community Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.32 on Friday. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $225.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 176.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the third quarter worth $2,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.