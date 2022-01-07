Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

MDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $1.75 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

