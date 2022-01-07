Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $9.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.85 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $2.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 million to $29.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.82 million, with estimates ranging from $49.49 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 3,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,086. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $320.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

