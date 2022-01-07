Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $133.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $137.96 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $474.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $6,827,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $4,852,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.