Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $133.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $137.96 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $474.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $6,827,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $4,852,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.