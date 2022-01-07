Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.01 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.