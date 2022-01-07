Zacks: Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.64. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Woodward by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Woodward by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. 8,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

