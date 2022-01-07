Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post sales of $2.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $235.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

