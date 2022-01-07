Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.